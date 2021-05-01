IBM Retirement Fund Sells 102 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $521.41 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $327.90 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.28 and a 200-day moving average of $480.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

