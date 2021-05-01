IBM Retirement Fund Sells 732 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

