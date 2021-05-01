IBM Retirement Fund Sells 864 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

