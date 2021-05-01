IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,720 shares of company stock valued at $103,286,078. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

MDB opened at $297.46 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

