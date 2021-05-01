iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 79.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

