ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.35 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. ICHI has a market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $155,758.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $11.79 or 0.00020329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00282725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.42 or 0.01086846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.00 or 0.00715463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,789.70 or 0.99628956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.