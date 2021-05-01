ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR stock opened at $216.95 on Thursday. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.56.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.