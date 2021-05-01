ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $216.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.56. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.10.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

