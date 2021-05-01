Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $11,539,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

UNM stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

