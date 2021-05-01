Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

