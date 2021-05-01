Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

