Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.