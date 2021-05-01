Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 22,248.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $61.72 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

