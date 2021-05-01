Idavoll Network Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $343,113.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

