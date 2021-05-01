Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $21.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $21.92 million. Identiv posted sales of $18.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $100.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 138,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,131. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

