IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $548.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

