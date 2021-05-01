IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

INFO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. 2,634,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,845. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $108.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $12,064,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

