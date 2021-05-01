Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,594,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

