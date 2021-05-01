Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day moving average is $379.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

