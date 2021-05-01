Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the software maker on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

