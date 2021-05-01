IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 927,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,608. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

