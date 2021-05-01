Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,625,000.00 in Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $15.20 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $15.89.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

