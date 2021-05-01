Incent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $415,426.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $415,426.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00282879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.66 or 0.01081593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00722067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,316.85 or 0.99723070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

