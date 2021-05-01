Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post sales of $655.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.81 million and the highest is $676.00 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.