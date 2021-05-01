Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.750 EPS.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. 652,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

