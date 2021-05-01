Inex Project (INEX) Price Down 88.5% Over Last Week

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 88.5% against the US dollar. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $333,406.33 and $1,038.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.