Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires 629 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

Urs Rohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

