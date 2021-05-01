Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $191,854.95 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.62 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

