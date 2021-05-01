Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

