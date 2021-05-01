Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $422.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.92 and a 200 day moving average of $354.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

