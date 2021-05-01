Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $24,933,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

