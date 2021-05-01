Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Sells 5,122 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UHS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $150.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 977.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

