Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,335,150.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NSP opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

