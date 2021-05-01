Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$182.13.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$163.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.94.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.