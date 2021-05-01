Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%.

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.