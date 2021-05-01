Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 3,183,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

