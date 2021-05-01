International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

