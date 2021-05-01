Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.48

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and traded as high as $23.76. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 2,899 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIJIY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

