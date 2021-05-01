inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

INTT opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of 606.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

