Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $941,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $865.00. 477,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $772.68 and its 200-day moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

