Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

