Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $180.38 and last traded at $180.73. Approximately 8,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.