Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 4,218,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

