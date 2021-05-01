Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,185,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 234,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

