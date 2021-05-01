Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.