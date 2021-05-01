Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

RYU opened at $108.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $109.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87.

