Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

