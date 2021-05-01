Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

