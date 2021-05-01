Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

