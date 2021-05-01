Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.32 million. Investar posted sales of $22.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Investar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

